Letter: Changes to the print edition

It's apparent that the recent changes to the comics and puzzles are universally despised. What in the world were you people thinking when you shrank the comics into unreadability? When you dropped some beloved features in favor of stuff that nobody asked for? You are a business that just declared that your readers' wishes don't matter; not only did you fail to poll them, but you didn't even ask yourselves why they are customers in the first place!
It's time to admit the error. Restore the missing comics, crosswords, Cryptoquip, Sudoku and Kenken, and reset the layout to make the comics readable once again. Then make a genuine effort to understand your customers before making more changes that upset their daily routines and rituals. There's time to salvage this mess, but you have to act fast before losing readership.
Jerrod Mason
Green Valley
People are also reading…
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.