Letter: Changes to the printed format

I want to express our displeasure in the changes made to the comics and puzzles. In addition to getting rid of many comic favorites, you have eliminated the "Cryptoquip", one of the Sudokus, and two crosswords (changing to "LA Times crossword". We enjoy the printed version of the "paper" and do not feel that we should have to go on line for a newspaper that we pay for to be delivered, daily. Who makes these decisions without the public's input?