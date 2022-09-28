 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Changes to the Star

  • Comments

I am today cancelling my long time subscription to the Daily Star. The latest changes to the paper, coupled with the almost continuous decline in content have driven the stake in the cadaver. The most recent changes to content reflect a lack of connection to the community failing to request input on the changes. National and international content is almost identical to that available from numerous online sources and local stories have declined in subject and content for several years. As all this has transpired, my subscription expense has risen from over the years I have subscribed, with add-ons making the cost per day -not a bargain by any measure.

If not for my desire to support local journalism, I would have cancelled some time ago. Today, the decline in substance undermines that goal and I depart with regret.

Larry Klose

Green Valley

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Katie Hobbs for Democracy

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, made the right call for a Clean Elections Commission town-hall event rather than a TV …

Letter: Lee Enterprises

75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res…

Letter: Changes in the Star

You have published many letters from readers who are upset with recent changes to the Star. Most seem to believe the decision was made here in…

Letter: Snake in Wolf's Clothing?

US Senate candidate Brake Masters has been busy making his website less Trumpy. This despite his avowed supplication to the Trump gospel that …

Letter: Ciscomani Civics Class

Somebody please tell Juan Ciscomani that he doesn't get to vote to oust Nancy Pelosi from Speaker of the House. The majority party selects the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News