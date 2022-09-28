Letter: Changes to the Star

I am today cancelling my long time subscription to the Daily Star. The latest changes to the paper, coupled with the almost continuous decline in content have driven the stake in the cadaver. The most recent changes to content reflect a lack of connection to the community failing to request input on the changes. National and international content is almost identical to that available from numerous online sources and local stories have declined in subject and content for several years. As all this has transpired, my subscription expense has risen from over the years I have subscribed, with add-ons making the cost per day -not a bargain by any measure.