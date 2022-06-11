Letter: Changing Arizona Gun Laws

A Wikipedia-level summary of AZ gun laws shows Texas-level disregard for public safety: no permit required to purchase, no registration required, no assault weapon law, no magazine capacity restrictions, no owner license required, no permit required for concealed or open carry, etc. The Uvalde tragedy is equally probable in Arizona unless reasonable gun regulation becomes law and is enforced. To allow an 18-year-old to purchase two AR15s, ammunition and 30 round magazines is just wrong. Meaningful gun laws will also help Arizona law enforcement be better armed than criminals, reduce the high level of suicide in states with weak gun laws and reduce the flow of illegal guns to Mexico that return as drugs killing our youth. Make sure those we vote for in November support reasonable gun legislation. Those that cannot do not deserve elected office.