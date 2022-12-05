 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Chaos avoided

Over 30,000 ballots cast devoid of a choice made for governor. Does anyone seriously believe that even one of those ballots was cast by a Democrat?

This highlights the intellect of Kari Lake. So busy looking at her reflection in the mirror that she fails to comprehend the political landscape. A MAGA RINO who denounces true Republicans as RINOs while self assuredly thinking that that action would help her win the election. One can only imagine the chaos that Arizona governance would have become if she had become governor.

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

