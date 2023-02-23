They’re busy proposing bills that target imaginary problems they know will get vetoed. But do they care? Of course not! Chaos Caucus legislators are busy using and abusing their public office to amplify lies, fear, hate and promote voter suppression. Fear that elections are stolen (they are not), hatred towards the LGBTQ+ community, lies about our public schools, and this is the short list. Chaos Caucus committee chairs are busy refusing to hear those bills which propose solutions that benefit Arizonans. Chaos Caucus legislators were busy submitting one hundred forty-six bills purely for messaging. Thirty-five of those messaging bills are moving forward. None of these bills address the water crisis, funding our public schools, mental health, providing affordable housing. Not a single one. I’m calling my Chaos Caucus LD17 legislators, Jones, McGarr, and Wadsack to tell them to get busy focusing on the real and critical issues facing Arizonans. I urge you to do the same.