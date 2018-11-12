The story about Lt. Chaplin Elzer Tetreau serving our nation during WWI was a fascinating reminder of the sacrifices our forefathers made for our freedoms. I have been fortunate to visit some of the WWI battlefields and cemeteries for combatants from that time and the size, number, serenity and beauty of these burial places is stunning. I am also privileged to know Dirck Schou and now understand the gift of good character, courage and patriotism that was passed down to him. You will not meet a more humble and common sense individual anywhere. Tucson is fortunate to have Dirck and his family living here with us in Tucson. Thank your for the story.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
