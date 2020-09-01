Letter: Charge distracted drivers as you would impaired drivers

Re: Tucson Police: Driver on cellphone caused 5-vehicle crash that killed man .
How many times do we have to read about someone else being killed because an idiot could not put down their cell phone? Distracted drivers should be treated and charged the same as any driver under the influence. They make the choice to disregard the traffic laws that make us all safe. Why do we insist on protecting these willful acts of unsafe driving? It is about time that we treat distracted drivers as the criminals they are especially when they kill or maim others on the roadway. Put down your damn cell phone and drive as though your life depended on it.
Bonnie Poulos
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!