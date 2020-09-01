 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Charge distracted drivers as you would impaired drivers
View Comments

Letter: Charge distracted drivers as you would impaired drivers

Re: Tucson Police: Driver on cellphone caused 5-vehicle crash that killed man .

How many times do we have to read about someone else being killed because an idiot could not put down their cell phone? Distracted drivers should be treated and charged the same as any driver under the influence. They make the choice to disregard the traffic laws that make us all safe. Why do we insist on protecting these willful acts of unsafe driving? It is about time that we treat distracted drivers as the criminals they are especially when they kill or maim others on the roadway. Put down your damn cell phone and drive as though your life depended on it.

Bonnie Poulos

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tom Wilson's letter

As a retired TPD officer, totally agree with Tom Wilson. How anyone, especially law enforcement professionals, can endorse such a person is be…

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News