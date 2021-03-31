 Skip to main content
Letter: Charge True Cost for Water Delivered Outside City
Letter: Charge True Cost for Water Delivered Outside City

In Tucson, rents are up, housing affordability is down, and the new housing market is “sizzling” (AZ Daily Star 1/24/21). Thank you to the Tucson Mayor and Council for reinstating full impact fees on new development so current residents won’t continue to pay for the future parks, roads, and public safety that come with new growth.

In the same vein, I encourage Mayor and Council to stop serving subsidized water to new developments in unincorporated areas. Tucson is ground zero for record-breaking heat and prolonged drought due to climate change. Let’s join other cities like Phoenix, Mesa, and Yuma who charge differential rates for water customers outside their city boundary. Additional funds could be used for climate resiliency and water sustainability.

In this time of unprecedent drought we should treat our limited water supply as a valuable asset.

Kevin Dahl, Candidate for City Council, Ward 3

Midtown

