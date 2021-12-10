 Skip to main content
Letter: Charitable Contributions Tax Credit Myth
Lately I've seen listing of charities & agencies that taxpayers can make contributions to & receive a tax credit. Twice last week, I had people cold call at our house inquiring if I am interested in solar panel installation & they wanted to know if I was aware of the tax credit available. Unfortunately, these tax credits are nonrefundable on Federal & Arizona returns. A nonrefundable tax credit cannot be used unless the taxpayer has a tax liabilty. The tax credit can be carried forward to subsequent years when there may or may not be a tax liabilty to reduce.

James Abels, EA

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

