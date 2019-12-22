Letter: Charter Schools rip off taxpayer
Letter: Charter Schools rip off taxpayer

The op ed by Jeff Bryant (12/18/19) showed how many charter schools nationwide are ripping off taxpayers by obtaining grants from the US Department of Education and never opening or closing without providing any services. His article was based on a report from the Network for Public Education released recently. Unfortunately, his article didn’t include information about Arizona's charters.

In checking the Network's report, I found the following: “One hundred eighteen Arizona charter schools were awarded grants from money that came from the federal charter schools program between 2006-2014. At this time, at least 31 (26%) of those charter schools were closed or never opened at all. In total, $12,630,052.00 was awarded to Arizona charter schools during those years that either never opened or shut down.” The report lists the schools, including several in Tucson.

We need more support for public education, not the ripoff charter schools.

Gail Kamaras

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

