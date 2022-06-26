 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: "Check Point closed"

  • Comments

I just returned from Puerto Penasco, MX, aka Rocky Point. Driving west on AZ Hwy 86 approaching Sells, we encountered the long standing Border Patrol check point. To our dismay, there was a sign, "Check Point closed." Later, traveling south on AZ Hwy 85 from Why towards the border at Lukeville, the long standing check point there was also closed. Human and drug smugglers now have an open route to transport their contraband. Border Patrol (BP) check points act as a deterrent to smugglers and make them take more difficult smuggling routes. BP check points in Cochise County have been closed for over a year. In April, Border Patrol agents seized 12 lbs. of Fentanyl at the I-19 checkpoint. Last October, they discovered 50 lbs. in a bed of a truck. There was a record number of drug related deaths last year, most from Fentanyl. BP agents have been redirected from check points to processing historic numbers of migrants at the border, all caused by Biden's policies.

Haley Roberts

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Courage and Honesty Needed

Watching the January 6th hearings, I am struck by the courage and honesty displayed by so many Republicans, notably Liz Cheney and Bill Barr, …

Letter: Re: Vulnerable Power Grid

The electrical outage on the West Side lasted only four hours and was not life-threatening as your 84 year old letter writer surmised. Initial…

Letter: Masters pushes man at event

Educators work under very difficult conditions these days but we continue to try and teach civility, ethics, respect and that ALL of us have f…

Letter: Ticked off consumer

I am a ticked off consumer! Instead of paying $25 for a tank of gas, pre-Biden, I am paying $50+. I go to restaurants and menu items are highe…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News