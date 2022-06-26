Letter: "Check Point closed"

I just returned from Puerto Penasco, MX, aka Rocky Point. Driving west on AZ Hwy 86 approaching Sells, we encountered the long standing Border Patrol check point. To our dismay, there was a sign, "Check Point closed." Later, traveling south on AZ Hwy 85 from Why towards the border at Lukeville, the long standing check point there was also closed. Human and drug smugglers now have an open route to transport their contraband. Border Patrol (BP) check points act as a deterrent to smugglers and make them take more difficult smuggling routes. BP check points in Cochise County have been closed for over a year. In April, Border Patrol agents seized 12 lbs. of Fentanyl at the I-19 checkpoint. Last October, they discovered 50 lbs. in a bed of a truck. There was a record number of drug related deaths last year, most from Fentanyl. BP agents have been redirected from check points to processing historic numbers of migrants at the border, all caused by Biden's policies.