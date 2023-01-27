 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Check that irrigation!

Here's a simple, yet potentially effective way to save water and money. When we bought our home in Oro Valley, we saw that the water bill (for a senior couple) had averaged about $185 a month. We immediately had a "water audit" by the City of Oro Valley, which showed the old irrigation system on our property was leaking - a lot! We fixed it and now our water bill is closer to $60 a month. (We also collect shower water in a bucket to irrigate our plants.)

I think the state should pass a law mandating home irrigation inspections to look for, and repair, leaking watering systems. It could add up to a lot of water saved.

Karen Micallef

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
