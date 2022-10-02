Letter: Check the facts yourself

I just drove by some CFSD school board candidates' signs that claimed CFSD students were only scoring at 45% in math proficiency - so I decided to check. Looking at the numbers just before the pandemic wrecked temporary havoc on schools in general, that's the STATE WIDE average. CFSD is in the upper 5% in the state with a score of greater than 80%. Even within the pandemic CFSD scores well above what the political ads claim. So either those candidates have no idea what they're talking about and are out-of-touch with the district they're running in or they're trying to deceive voters. Folks, there is no requirement that political ads tell the truth. Check the facts yourself!
Steve Wampler
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.