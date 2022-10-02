Letter: Check the facts yourself

I just drove by some CFSD school board candidates' signs that claimed CFSD students were only scoring at 45% in math proficiency - so I decided to check. Looking at the numbers just before the pandemic wrecked temporary havoc on schools in general, that's the STATE WIDE average. CFSD is in the upper 5% in the state with a score of greater than 80%. Even within the pandemic CFSD scores well above what the political ads claim. So either those candidates have no idea what they're talking about and are out-of-touch with the district they're running in or they're trying to deceive voters. Folks, there is no requirement that political ads tell the truth. Check the facts yourself!