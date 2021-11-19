Letter: Checks and balances

Reading that the Arizona Supreme Court struck down the numerous legislative overreaches in the past session, I was reminded of the special value of the “check and balance” system shared among the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government. SB 1819, jammed with inappropriate restrictions and allowances, was nullified in a three sentence rebuke by the judicial branch, reminding our state legislators that their hubris is noted and will be addressed. Mirroring the brevity and clarity of the court’s three sentence ruling, I finish, celebrating this poetic justice.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.