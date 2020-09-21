 Skip to main content
Letter: Cheers to Mayor and Council, Now Let's Do More
Raging wildfires, extended drought, soaring summer temperatures, more frequent, more violent tropical storms--all tell us to reduce the carbon in the atmosphere. I am so proud to live in a city that is taking action and I want to thank the Tucson City Council for declaring a climate emergency. But we must do more by enlisting our most powerful weapon—the U.S. economy.

If we put a slowly rising fee on carbon emissions, if we rebate that fee to the American public, if we require any imported goods to pay the same fee, we can quickly reduce and ultimately eliminate the heat trapping gases we pump into the sky and simultaneously protect the most vulnerable among us. House Resolution 763 does all of this and now has over 80 co-sponsors.

It’s time for Senators McSally and Sinema and Representatives Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, and O’Halleran to lend their support as well. Time for dithering is over.

Mike Carran

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

