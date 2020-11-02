 Skip to main content
Letter: Chef Janos Wilder
Letter: Chef Janos Wilder

In the midst of all this sorrow and anxiety, lost jobs and business shutdowns--we read of chef Janos Wilder's retirement and closure of Downtown Kitchen. Time was we marked all major events, like art sales, on the Jbar patio. Jim savored every morsel of the 10 Terrific Tastes while the moon rose and the coyotes serenaded. Thank you, Chef Wilder, for creating such perfectly delicious celebrations of our life! James Jones, Darcy Conner

darcy conner

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

