 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Chief Magnus Customs and Border Protection
View Comments

Letter: Chief Magnus Customs and Border Protection

  • Comments

Congratulations to Chief Magnus for his nomination to head Customs and Border Protection. At last we will have someone at the helm who has had to deal with the fallout of a the administration’s constantly changing management of the border. Chief Magnus has had to find multiple solutions to an influx of immigrants into our town. He has had insight into the problems of managing the protection of our community while respecting the rights of this transient population. I have confidence that he will continue his wise decision making with this expanded responsibility.

Robin Martin

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Local-issues

Letter: Coach Kerr

What might it take to bring back Steve Kerr to coach men’s basketball at UA? Could there possibly be a finer fit?

Local-issues

Letter: Not Sorry

As a child of the 50s, I was an adult before I learned from my younger and hipper female friends that a woman could use the F-word if she need…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News