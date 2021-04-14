Letter: Chief Magnus Customs and Border Protection

Congratulations to Chief Magnus for his nomination to head Customs and Border Protection. At last we will have someone at the helm who has had to deal with the fallout of a the administration’s constantly changing management of the border. Chief Magnus has had to find multiple solutions to an influx of immigrants into our town. He has had insight into the problems of managing the protection of our community while respecting the rights of this transient population. I have confidence that he will continue his wise decision making with this expanded responsibility.
Robin Martin
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.