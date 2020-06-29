Letter: Chief Magnus should be dismissed

Re: the June 25 article "Chief Magnus offers to resign over handling of man's death."
No doubt, Chris Magnus is an honorable man and a good, progressive Chief of Police. He is not responsible for the tragic April 21 incident. He is responsible for the failure to disclose the incident. How it could remain unreported to the public, much less City leaders after the May 25 anguishing malfeasance and subsequent national movement is inexcusable. Whether a cover-up was intended, such is the obvious result and conclusion. Because he failed his duty in leadership by lack of timely and necessary communication and response, his removal from office is necessary and appropriate.
Richard Bacal
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!