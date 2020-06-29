Letter: Chief Magnus should be dismissed
WARNING: RAW, GRAPHIC VIDEO. Body-camera video of Tucson Police officers trying to restrain Carlos Ingram-Lopez, 27, on April 21, 2020. Ingram-Lopez died in police custody. Video by Tucson Police Department

Re: the June 25 article "Chief Magnus offers to resign over handling of man's death."

No doubt, Chris Magnus is an honorable man and a good, progressive Chief of Police. He is not responsible for the tragic April 21 incident. He is responsible for the failure to disclose the incident. How it could remain unreported to the public, much less City leaders after the May 25 anguishing malfeasance and subsequent national movement is inexcusable. Whether a cover-up was intended, such is the obvious result and conclusion. Because he failed his duty in leadership by lack of timely and necessary communication and response, his removal from office is necessary and appropriate.

Richard Bacal

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

