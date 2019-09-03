Lets see, I get confidential emails from opposing counsel tat is suing me and the Dept., should I tell anyone or keep it a secret? We'll keep it a secret. This is the same Woolridge that is one of the good old boys hold over from the Dupnik, Radtkey, Gagnepain era. The same Woolridge that as a Lt. took a "for Sheriff's Dept. only" memo and sent it out to all the news outlets. Looks like he still has not figured out how to use his AOL dial-up email app.
RC Jazz
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.