I just read this week of another death of kids left in a car. There can't be anything more catastrophic and family damaging than that.
What I can't see is why the auto industry has not put in some sensors that would detect kids if left there. We have lane drifting sensors, my vehicle tweets if I open the doors and my lights are left on, there are back up cameras ,I think some kind of notice if I left my kids in the back seat would be easy to set up and save these kids lives and prevent the destruction of a family. ( I just heard from a colleague that newer vehicles may have that, but maybe someone should invent a portable one.
NIck Clement
Green Valley
