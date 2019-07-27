Since 2001 about 3,000 skeletal remains of "migrants" have been found in the desert and documented by the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office. The desert is a dangerous place, especially for children. Dangerous terrain, intense heat, and armed smugglers. So it begs the question, why is the Pima County Prosecutor's Office, i.e. Barbara Dewalt, NOT charging these Central American parents with state criminal violations of Child Endangerment, ARS 1201 which reads "A person commits endangerment by recklessly endangering another person with a substantial risk of imminent death or physical injury." The evidence is clear as the parents bring their children on a dangerous 2,000 mile journey and walk for days through the desert. Many Central American parents are fleeing poverty, not violence and are intentionally bringing their children with them knowing that after being apprehended by the Border Patrol, they will be released from custody into the public. It is time to put political correctness and sympathies aside and prosecute these parents who endanger their children.
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.