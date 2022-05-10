Letter: Child Protection

Gov. Ducey's signature on the so-called "parental rite' bill effectively takes away an important resource from a troubled child. One of the most important protective factors for youth is a caring relationship with a trusted adult. Some parents, who probably should never have had children in the first place, don't always provide this care. If a child who is distraught over experiencing emotional or physical neglect at home feels that his confidences will always be relayed to the parent possibly causing the abuse, he won't say anything for fear of retaliation. Teachers follow a referral process to help get the child what he needs. Perhaps this blll is all based on parental fears of gender concerns but is it really worth taking away an important means of support that is a key factor in mental health/suicide prevention?