 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Child Protection

  • Comments

Gov. Ducey's signature on the so-called "parental rite' bill effectively takes away an important resource from a troubled child. One of the most important protective factors for youth is a caring relationship with a trusted adult. Some parents, who probably should never have had children in the first place, don't always provide this care. If a child who is distraught over experiencing emotional or physical neglect at home feels that his confidences will always be relayed to the parent possibly causing the abuse, he won't say anything for fear of retaliation. Teachers follow a referral process to help get the child what he needs. Perhaps this blll is all based on parental fears of gender concerns but is it really worth taking away an important means of support that is a key factor in mental health/suicide prevention?

Jane Toborowski

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No on Prop 411

The adage of truth being the first real casualty of war (including war on the poor) is substantiated by the proposed $750 million “Proposition…

Letter: Red-light Cameras

I saw in Sunday's paper that Tim Steller Changed his line of thinking. When Tucson voted to remove the cameras, he was all for it. Now, it see…

Letter: new hotel in Glendale

How can Maricopa County allow a new hotel/resort to have a 7 acre lagoon? Where will the water come from? We have no water in AZ to waste. Mar…

Letter: The Part of No

I am beyond frustrated with our Republican-led legislature. Governor Ducey likes to brag about his 5.8-billion-dollar slush fund, as if that’s…

Letter: Arizona's Cultural Revolution

When China’s late communist leader Mao Zedong declared war on education through his “Cultural Revolution,” most historians agree that he succe…

Letter: Karen Taylor Robson

Ms Robson has never had a government job, especially an Arizona government job. This is obvious from her campaign advertising in which she pro…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News