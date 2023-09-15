Childhood cancer is the #1 cause of death by disease of children in the country. September is childhood cancer awareness month and as a parent who lost a child to a brain tumor when he was 11 years old after a 7 year battle I understand the challenges this presents for a family. For the first time the Pima County Courthouse Dome will GO GOLD for childhood cancer September 22-25, 2023. Gold is the ribbon color of childhood cancer as our children are precious like gold. The average age of a child diagnosed with cancer is 6 years old. Approximately 70 children in Southern Arizona are diagnosed each year with cancer. Parents who have a child in treatment need all the support we can give during the years of treatment and the lost hours at work with the associated financial burdens. These diagnoses affect the whole community and awareness is the beginning of effective action.