Letter: Children As Combatants in COVID Battlefields
In response to Gov. Ducey's ban on mask mandates in schools, a recent letter compared this situation to combat and said students have better odds of surviving COVID than a soldier does of surviving combat. His statement that students have a better CHANCE of survival implies and acknowledges that some unmasked children will not survive COVID unscathed.

There are always casualties in combat, and some soldiers are considered to be expendable to accomplish the mission. What mission justifies a no-mask mandate that makes educators and children expendable? In contrast to decisions made in the heat of actual battle, Ducey's decisions on masks and vaccines seem to be based on his cold-blooded political calculations of appeasing extremists of his party and exerting his power. Has our society declined such that children are expendable virus fodder at the whims of politicians to score political points?

Ducey is a little man who should never hold another public office.

Ronald Pelech

Midtown

