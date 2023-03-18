The “Chiricahua National Park Act” sponsored by Representative Ciscomani and Senator Kelly, and co-sponsored by Senator Sinema, to change the designation from “Monument” to “Park”, does nothing to protect the Wonderland of Rocks. Chiricahua National Monument is a relatively small site of only 12,025 acres. Only one road enters and runs through the Monument. The small parking lot at the Visitor Center and two parking lots at the end of the narrow scenic drive are often full, as is the small 25-site campground. The drive to designate Chiricahua National Monument as a national park to boost tourism and create economic opportunities does not take into consideration the fragile environment, current overcrowding, and lack of infrastructure needed for additional visitors. This bill provided no funding and does nothing to promote conservation. This proposal does nothing to address The National Park System’s current $22 billion backlog of maintenance.