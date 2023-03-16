Apparently neither Representative Ciscomani nor Senators Kelly or Sinema have recently visited Chiricahua National Monument, as their desire for National Park designation is uninformed and short-sighted. Chiricahua National Monument consisting of only 12,025 acres is a relatively small area with only one road. The parking lot at the Visitor Center is often full. The two small parking areas and a few picnic tables at the end of the narrow scenic drive are often crowded. Bonita Canyon Campground with only 25 sites, is usually full. The "Wonderland of Rocks" and the sensitive environment surrounding the vertical columns of rock formations deserve protection, not exploitation for the benefit of a few hotels, restaurants, and related business owners. This change of designation does not consider the potential impacts and permanent damage to this jewel of nature. Our Representative and Senators should work towards protecting our public lands and national treasures with adequate funding.