Letter: Choices Matter
Letter: Choices Matter

My husband was recently told he had blockages in his arteries, including a 90% blockage commonly referred to as the “widow maker.” We had to wait 25 days from the time the cardiologist diagnosed blockages to surgery. We had 25 days to wonder if he would die before his surgery because we couldn’t get scheduled. We were lucky he didn’t have a heart attack and lucky his surgery went well. We also had 25 days to really evaluate the impact extremists in our State legislature and our Governor have had on AZ’s Covid trajectory.

This didn’t have to happen. Health measures didn’t need to be weaponized. We could have been encouraged to work together to make this all go away. Instead, we had extremists implementing policies designed to appease the Trump base, not to keep people safe. People should matter more than ideology. People shouldn’t have to wonder if they can get essential medical care because of misinformation and arrogance. Change is needed.

Barbara Russo-Sprouls

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

