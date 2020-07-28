Letter: Choose McCarthy over McSally

Daniel McCarthy must beat Martha McSally in the Senate primary on August 4 if a Republican is to win the Senate seat come November.
McSally’s election record is poor. She lost two of her four Congressional elections, the last her Senate race two years ago. Her soft-toned website has no hard information on issues or her political beliefs. McCarthy’s website is chock-full.
McCarthy is a forthright practical doer, a self-made (with his wife) entrepreneurial millionaire. An unashamed conservative constitutionalist, he supports Trump.
Republicans must beat Democrat Kelly. Kelly’s strong in the air—ex-fighter pilot and astronaut—but his policies are leftwing quicksand.
The McCarthy/Kelly pre-election debates will highlight the person and his policies on security, taxes, healthcare, immigration, education, and more.
McCarthy has long been in hot pursuit of McSally to debate. Why has the ex-fighter pilot fled from him? If McSally can’t explain herself facing McCarthy, how can she do it debating Kelly?
D clarke
Sahuarita
