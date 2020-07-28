You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Choose McCarthy over McSally
View Comments

Letter: Choose McCarthy over McSally

Daniel McCarthy must beat Martha McSally in the Senate primary on August 4 if a Republican is to win the Senate seat come November.

McSally’s election record is poor. She lost two of her four Congressional elections, the last her Senate race two years ago. Her soft-toned website has no hard information on issues or her political beliefs. McCarthy’s website is chock-full.

McCarthy is a forthright practical doer, a self-made (with his wife) entrepreneurial millionaire. An unashamed conservative constitutionalist, he supports Trump.

Republicans must beat Democrat Kelly. Kelly’s strong in the air—ex-fighter pilot and astronaut—but his policies are leftwing quicksand.

The McCarthy/Kelly pre-election debates will highlight the person and his policies on security, taxes, healthcare, immigration, education, and more.

McCarthy has long been in hot pursuit of McSally to debate. Why has the ex-fighter pilot fled from him? If McSally can’t explain herself facing McCarthy, how can she do it debating Kelly?

D clarke

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News