Letter: Choose Option G: Why the Zoo Expansion Should not claim any green space

As a avid Reid Park user, I am so grateful that Barnum Hill and the South Duck Pond will remain for free public use, and support migrating birds and local fauna. Still, I urge the Mayor and Council to protect all of Reid Parks green space. In which case, option G is the best decision if the zoo is allowed to expand. By turning hardscape like the parking lot into zoo habitat, we can avoid cutting down trees and disrupting the flow of Reid Park.
In fact, I imagine a Reid Park that includes more free green space. Instead of the baseball fields being turned into zoo, what if they were transformed into urban forests, planted with more trees and native plants. What if the community could design this flagship park as an anchor to help us combat climate change and offer forest bathing to Tucsonans. Did you know the park decreases the heat island effect?
Please contact the Mayor and support option G. G for green! G for me!
Chrysta Faye
Midtown
