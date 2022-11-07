 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Choose your candidates wisely

  • Comments

In my 30 years as an Arizonan, our state has struggled to have decent representation at all levels of our (mostly Republican) government. I believe that is why we rank near the bottom in so many areas. There are important issues to Arizonans this election cycle: inflation/economy, climate change, abortion and voting rights, gun policy, crime, immigration, water resources, etc. Ranking higher than ANY of those issues in my mind, are the threats coming from the slate of Republican election deniers who are trying to unravel our democracy right in front of our eyes! If elected, I fear solutions to those really important issues will be ignored to advance their political careers – negating the interests of Arizona voters whose ballots they are already threatening to invalidate.

The issues we face today can only be solved by a functioning, responsible government. If you are having trouble making up your mind, err on the side of preserving democracy. We may not have another chance after this election. Choose wisely.

People are also reading…

Gary Simons

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News