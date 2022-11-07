Letter: Choose your candidates wisely

In my 30 years as an Arizonan, our state has struggled to have decent representation at all levels of our (mostly Republican) government. I believe that is why we rank near the bottom in so many areas. There are important issues to Arizonans this election cycle: inflation/economy, climate change, abortion and voting rights, gun policy, crime, immigration, water resources, etc. Ranking higher than ANY of those issues in my mind, are the threats coming from the slate of Republican election deniers who are trying to unravel our democracy right in front of our eyes! If elected, I fear solutions to those really important issues will be ignored to advance their political careers – negating the interests of Arizona voters whose ballots they are already threatening to invalidate.