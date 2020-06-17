Letter: Christ fuels citizens already not wearing a mask
Letter: Christ fuels citizens already not wearing a mask

Re: the June 14 article "Ducey's energies directed less at blunting surge than at countering 'misinformation'."

Dr. Cara Christ should be replaced. What Health Director states,"We are not going to be able to stop the spread, and so we can't stop living, as well." And, she doesn't wear a mask!!

Like my husband said: "Some of us are going to stop living." Thanks to her milquetoast direction many of the fence sitters will not wear masks and the 'you're taking my rights away" folks will trumpet her quote as a: "See? The Health Director said that!"

Dr. Christ should keep her opinions to herself and start directing the health of Arizonans. We don't need another Trump lackey in this state.

Now, about replacing Ducey.

Judy Mercer

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

