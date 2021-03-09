 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Christ is cowardly
View Comments

Letter: Christ is cowardly

  • Comments

As a physician of over 35 years who worked for a time in public health I continue to be horrified by the subservience and obsequious behavior of Dr. Cara Christ, our state's health director. She approves of Ducey's decision to end ALL capacity restrictions on theaters, gyms, fitness facilities and restaurants even though they were limited maximum 50%. She disingenously states that restrictions that were imposed on those facilites are not necessary and blames the public for gathering with families for holidays. She has the gall to state this falsehood while the CDC and medical studies repeatedly show that fitness facilites and restaurants are major sources of spread of Covid-19 in the community . The Health System alliance of AZ which includes all arizona hospitall systems totally disagree with Dr. Christ and the governor saying it is NOT the time to relax mitigation restrictions. Christ can't mount the courage to come out against Republican led House bill 2770 which would make mask wearing unnecessary. Arizona deserves better than Dr. Christ.

Marilyn Orenstein

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Local-issues

Letter: I'm insulted

Two writers in the March 3rd Star complained about Arizona trying to straighten out this voting mess. One complains he’s too old and can’t fin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News