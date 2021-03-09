Letter: Christ is cowardly

As a physician of over 35 years who worked for a time in public health I continue to be horrified by the subservience and obsequious behavior of Dr. Cara Christ, our state's health director. She approves of Ducey's decision to end ALL capacity restrictions on theaters, gyms, fitness facilities and restaurants even though they were limited maximum 50%. She disingenously states that restrictions that were imposed on those facilites are not necessary and blames the public for gathering with families for holidays. She has the gall to state this falsehood while the CDC and medical studies repeatedly show that fitness facilites and restaurants are major sources of spread of Covid-19 in the community . The Health System alliance of AZ which includes all arizona hospitall systems totally disagree with Dr. Christ and the governor saying it is NOT the time to relax mitigation restrictions. Christ can't mount the courage to come out against Republican led House bill 2770 which would make mask wearing unnecessary. Arizona deserves better than Dr. Christ.
Marilyn Orenstein
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.