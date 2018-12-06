At Christmas, we Celebrate the Birth of the Great Social Reformer, Jesus Christ. It should be a Daily Celebration and Emulation of his Life!
Jesus Christ was a Social Reformer. He recognized the Inherent Diversity in Human Society and advised others to accept/respect this diversity; Love your Neighbor as yourself by helping others when assistance is necessary. But, there was a Active Tough side to this Social Reformer as well as indicated by his Forcible Rejection of those who are Cheating Others as unacceptable in Society.
In both instances, we should accept His Advice and follow His example.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
