Letter: Christmas “Decorations”

So, we get two bulky/brush pickups per year and our second is the week of Dec. 23rd. Today, Dec.21st, all those “decorations” are curbside. Broken bed springs and brush, mattresses and monitors making my Christmas bright. And oh the “shoppers” out trolling. Recycling gets cut in half at no reduction in cost but scheduling trash pickup isn’t affected? Some degree of thoughtfulness and courtesy can’t be accommodated? A planner paid to do a job properly? ‘‘Tis the season Tucson, come see the (broken) lights. Curbside.
Emmett F. Glick
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.