Letter: Christmas kindnesses

I have kind neighbors who bring my paper up to my door in the morning. Yesterday, when it was raining, someone dragged my enptied garbage cans from the street up next to my garage.
About a month ago, a kind person paid for my dinner at a Mexican restaurant, so this morning, Christmas, I decided to pay for another's breakfast. Imagine my surprise when my waitress brought my bill and told me someone had paid for MY breakfast! Then I left the restaurant and saw the most beautiful rainbow against the Catalinas!
It isn't just Christmas; kindness and beauty occurs every day. Maybe we can even extend it to Washington? Merry Christmas!
Eleanor Arnold
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.