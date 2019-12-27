Letter: Christmas kindnesses
View Comments

Letter: Christmas kindnesses

I have kind neighbors who bring my paper up to my door in the morning. Yesterday, when it was raining, someone dragged my enptied garbage cans from the street up next to my garage.

About a month ago, a kind person paid for my dinner at a Mexican restaurant, so this morning, Christmas, I decided to pay for another's breakfast. Imagine my surprise when my waitress brought my bill and told me someone had paid for MY breakfast! Then I left the restaurant and saw the most beautiful rainbow against the Catalinas!

It isn't just Christmas; kindness and beauty occurs every day. Maybe we can even extend it to Washington? Merry Christmas!

Eleanor Arnold

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: asrs pension

In her recent letter Bette Bunker Richards states that she "is sick and tired of hearing about how great our economy is under" President Trump…

Local-issues

Letter: Thanks

Thanks to the person walking west on Greasewood, wearing a backpack, playing a violin before Thanksgiving. It was unusual site and I loved it.…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News