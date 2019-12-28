Letter: Christmas spirit

Editors:
I was saddened to see that on Christmas day -- a day of peace, love, light and good will -- that the AZ Daily Star chose to put such divisiveness and rancor on the opinion pages. No messages at all of civility, inclusivity, reconciliation, goodness, good will and good cheer, loving kindness and compassion, mercy and faith, hope and charity. Nothing saying that we are all in this together and that united we stand, divided we fall. Couldn't you all come up with anything unifying and uplifting and joyful? Now, I am no fan of Donald Trump, but surely on Christmas day something that harkens us all back to the better angels of our nature is apropo. Whether one is Christian or not, surely on at least one day a year we can all strive to put aside our differences and do our best to make amends and be good to one another in whatever ways we can. The Golden Rule is the very foundation of most religions after all.
Nancy Silberschlat
Foothills
