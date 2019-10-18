Re: The Oct. 14 "Biz Tip of the Week: It's easy to see link between business owners, Columbus"
"Seriously?" My first thought on seeing the title of yesterday's 'biz tip' advice column.
"Hmm." My second thought on reading further about how, among other things, this explorer's "discovery created opportunities and financial security for many people, for generations to come."
How business owners can also "create financial security for generations to come."
How they might then both be considered "heroes."
"Actually." My final thought on what I'd read here. Actually...
given what we now know about the much darker side of this man's actions and all the ensuing human misery they caused so many...
given that I as a business owner therefore find it hard to see any "link" between myself and him...
and given that any action we take in our business -- or personal -- lives must do no harm to others...
Think I'll take a pass this time on the advice offered here and find another role model to admire.
Karin Lee
Downtown
