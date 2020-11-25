Letter: Christy a Monumental Disappointment

Steve Christy does not deserve to be in elected office. His recent vote to not certify the canvass of the vote for Pima County is reprehensible and lacks rational thought. He found no fault with any procedure of the voting in Pima County, but voted no because he he feels, without proof, there might be problems elsewhere. Elsewhere! That's code for "My fearless leader says there is fraud, so there must be. As a blind follower, I will do anything I can to discredit the election. Facts be damned"
Jon Hurst
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
