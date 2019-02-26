Sir, I am totally in awe, shock, dismay of the newspaper's treatment of the Tucson Rodeo and Chuck Henson. To say that the Tucson Rodeo is without a doubt a wonder in and of itself in this age of mechanization would be an understatement. But for the newspaper to make no mention of the Chuck Henson, one of the greatest and oldest rodeo clowns who died this last year is a travesty. His efforts in the rodeo arena saved countless lives of many an aspiring rodeo performer.
He deserves so much more from you, so much better. Shame on you, shame!
James Von Dell
Picture Rocks
