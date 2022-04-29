Letter: Chuck Huckelberry

Chuck the highest paid administrator in the country with the lowest paid employees, has fleeced the county for the last 30 years. It has recently been discovered that Chuck retired in secret to keep his county pay as a contractor. Chuck greatest accomplishments have been nothing but money pits for for county tax payers. The silence of the county supervisors shows the complicity of fleecing the tax payers. Shame on you Chuck, and county board of supervisors.
Jose Rodriguez
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.