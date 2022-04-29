 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Chuck Huckelberry

  • Comments

Chuck the highest paid administrator in the country with the lowest paid employees, has fleeced the county for the last 30 years. It has recently been discovered that Chuck retired in secret to keep his county pay as a contractor. Chuck greatest accomplishments have been nothing but money pits for for county tax payers. The silence of the county supervisors shows the complicity of fleecing the tax payers. Shame on you Chuck, and county board of supervisors.

Jose Rodriguez

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Nix the Western I-11 Route

Interstate 11 seeks to connect Nogales to Wickenburg, Arizona and has various routes up in the air. Despite doubts from the public that a new …

Letter: Cost of Living in Arizona

I am a recent transplant to Arizona. I have lived in a couple of other states. I am appalled at the recent actions in our state regarding unde…

Letter: Starve the Teachers

I am having a hard time understanding why the Arizona Legislature treats the Public School Teachers the way it does. They have billions in sur…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News