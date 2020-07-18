Letter: Church and state
View Comments

Letter: Church and state

Father day weekend I attended mass at St. Johns on the southside. The Priest Did the mass primary in Latin and wore breit which I never have seen. However, his sermon was similar to a Trump speech. He offered his two cents about the supreme court decision regarding LGBT right and how is so many words they don't deserve rights. He also made it point to discuss COVID-19 and the resent riots and claimed demonic spirits were behind the riots and covid. He also made a comment that he would only get on his knees for Christ which was a shot at Colin Kappernick. People go to mass not to hear radical ideas that you expect to come from the white house, and in my view thisiIs why the Catholic church is struggling to keep members.

Gabriel Martinez

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Covid-19

It cannot have gone unnoticed that during the current spike in Covid-19 cases that now Pima County accounts for only about one-tenth as many c…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News