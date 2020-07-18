Letter: Church and state

Father day weekend I attended mass at St. Johns on the southside. The Priest Did the mass primary in Latin and wore breit which I never have seen. However, his sermon was similar to a Trump speech. He offered his two cents about the supreme court decision regarding LGBT right and how is so many words they don't deserve rights. He also made it point to discuss COVID-19 and the resent riots and claimed demonic spirits were behind the riots and covid. He also made a comment that he would only get on his knees for Christ which was a shot at Colin Kappernick. People go to mass not to hear radical ideas that you expect to come from the white house, and in my view thisiIs why the Catholic church is struggling to keep members.
Gabriel Martinez
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
