I share the righteous anger and pain of all who have and are suffering from the tragedy of abuse within the Catholic Church. As devastating as it is, let us not allow this sin to have negative power over us. Certainly, atonement and accountability from all responsible are necessary and actions need to be taken to heal and to prevent these abuses from happening again.
However, may we find courage in our personal and communal faith convictions in taking positive steps to right these wrongs. To withhold the support of and participation in the ministries and life of the Church could negatively affect many in need who rely on our service and support. Let us continue to promote the good that is present and respond to the evils in constructive ways. Our vulnerable brothers and sisters need us now more than ever.
Sister Leonette Kochan, OSF
Southwest side
