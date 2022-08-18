Letter: Church working against society

Many well-intentioned Christians today believe the Bible teaches that faith alone is the way to salvation, that is, the way to solve all of earth’s individual and collective problems. The apostle Paul certainly emphasized a simple belief in Christ that activates God’s grace/blessings, and the Protestants of the Reformation adopted this as their mantra.

But many Christians, including Christian leaders, have taken this idea so far as to absolve the elect from working in the community in a systematic way to build up civil society. Christian doctrine has been used to subvert democracy by depriving government of the civic effort of a substantial block of its citizens.

The scripture says much more than just “For by grace are ye saved through faith . . . it is the gift of God: not of works.” (Ephesians 2:8, KJV) Christians ought to explore the many New Testament verses that implore good government and dedicated citizen participation.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown