I want to the thank the Tucson Hispanic Chamber for recently hosting a conversation with both southern Arizona congressmen. I wonder if the Daily Star reporter was at the same event as I? The only common ground I saw was the one where we stood. Rep. Grijalva began by saying he believes that "government plays an important role in the lives of the American people." Rep. Ciscomani wants the private sector “to take care of us.” I think we are all aware of what happens when we let the private sector “take care of us.” Last year oil companies took in 419 billion dollars in profits. Shareholders got 219 billion in dividends, executives got their million dollar bonuses and the rest of us got high gas prices and more devastation from climate change. I am grateful for Rep. Grijalva and others in government who appreciate the important role government plays in protecting us and investing in all of the American people.