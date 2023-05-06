Will newly elected Congressman Ciscomani stand up for the people he represents and vote to pass a clean debt ceiling bill in order to pay the debts our nation has already incurred or will he march in lockstep with his party which threatens to bring our economy to a halt for political gain? The congressman claims to be working for all the people of southern Arizona but if he fails to act, and act now, his first term will be forever linked to the destruction of our economy. He will hurt veterans and seniors, the poor and the sick. Is standing up with Kevin McCarthy’s attempt at blackmail worth what that will do to so many of his constituents? The congressman needs to show his independence and vote to make sure our country pays it’s debts. If not, he surely does not deserve a second term.