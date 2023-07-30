The article on the newest Rep, Juan Ciscomani was surprising to say the least. He's quoted in the article, stating, "I'm a conservative and it's how I'm governing"; but what he believes is not what his job is, it's what his constituents want; so not sure how bipartisan that makes Juan; when he only governs as a conservative? He supports a national abortion ban, proof he wants to govern by his beliefs, irregardless of what his constituents want. How Bi-partisan has he actually voted? Juan obviously is a "party player" and can't be trusted to vote in line with his constituents. I'm just waiting to see what happens, if the Republicans try to impeach Biden. I'm guessing, Juan will vote to impeach because he has already proven he cannot think for himself and is just a follower. Do we really want him to lead us going forward?