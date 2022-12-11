 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: CISCOMANI blind to water problems

The (12/5/22) interview with Congressman-elect Ciscomani laid out his priorities — election integrity, second amendment and the border. Nowhere among those priorities were serious climate changes effects on southern Arizona and the related water crisis that we are now in. His background as a flack for Governor Ducey and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce leave him with no knowledge of the serious water supply issues facing our state. Let's all hope Kirsten Engel will run and defeat this political hack in 2024 so we can have someone in DC to focus on the real issues we need to confront.

Gail Kamaras

East side

