Letter: Ciscomani Civics Class

Somebody please tell Juan Ciscomani that he doesn't get to vote to oust Nancy Pelosi from Speaker of the House. The majority party selects the Speaker. Nobody votes! Obviously he is not well versed in how Congress conducts it's business.If you didn't know that there is not a vote for or against who is Speaker by the minority party, maybe you should read up on how our government works before you vote for someone who will ruin it.
Richard Bechtold
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.