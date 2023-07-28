I feel it necessary to respond to the Star’s recent publication of an Arizona Republic article by Tara Kavaler about Ciscomani’s so-called bipartisan approach to governance. His approach has at least one glaring omission; protection of the environment. If you take a look at the list of members in his Citizen Advisory Council you will see that the Council does not have one member that represents environmental interests. As far as I can tell, his Council represents only business interests. Don’t be fooled. Ciscomani is not nearly the bipartisan good guy that the article depicted him to be.